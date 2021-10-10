Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

