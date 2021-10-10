Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $586.72 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $609.50 and its 200 day moving average is $524.36. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.