Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147,956.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $147,956.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.