Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $147,956.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.