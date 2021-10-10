Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 9,846 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Five9 worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $2,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

