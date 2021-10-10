Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 2.86% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTT stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.83 million, a PE ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

