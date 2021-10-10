Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.62% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $165,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

HOLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

