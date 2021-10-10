Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,386 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $123,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LPX opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

