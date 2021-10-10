Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of First American Financial worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

