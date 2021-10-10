Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Chemed worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $416.12 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $415.48 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

