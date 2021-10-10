Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Janus Henderson Group worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 286,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

