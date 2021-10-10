Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of NeoGenomics worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

