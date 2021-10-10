Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.83% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

