Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,699 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Donaldson worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

