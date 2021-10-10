Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,356 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of AECOM worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $55,891,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 832,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

