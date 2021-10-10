Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,785 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Trex worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,291,000 after buying an additional 124,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

