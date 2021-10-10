Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 407.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Oak Street Health worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,806 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,018 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $37.86 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of -29.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OSH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.