Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

