Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.12 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Coherent worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $113.74 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

