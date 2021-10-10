Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of American Assets Trust worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $38.22 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

