Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.18 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Landstar System worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 22.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 152,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.