Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.34 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

