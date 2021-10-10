Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.54% of South Jersey Industries worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

