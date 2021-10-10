Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.51 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,663 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.85% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 118,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 94.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

WRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.