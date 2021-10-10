Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of AutoNation worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,623 shares of company stock worth $99,878,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

