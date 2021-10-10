Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.69 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

