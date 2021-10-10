Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 23,907.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.49% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.