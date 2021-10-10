Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,020,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

