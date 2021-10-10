Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.58% of Momo worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 222,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

