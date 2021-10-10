Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Penumbra worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $255.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.95. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.