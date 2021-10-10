Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -152.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.