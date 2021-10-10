Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 213,841 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 244.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $64.79 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

