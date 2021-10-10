Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 29,490 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of SJW Group worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth $97,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

