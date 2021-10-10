Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,196 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Universal Display worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Universal Display stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.