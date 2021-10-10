Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,599 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Five Below worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Five Below by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Five Below by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,966,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

