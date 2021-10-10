Legal & General Group Plc Sells 33,290 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after acquiring an additional 291,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

