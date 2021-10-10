Legal & General Group Plc Sells 33,290 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after acquiring an additional 291,390 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
