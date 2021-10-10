Legal & General Group Plc Sells 37,437 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of The New York Times worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The New York Times by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The New York Times by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The New York Times by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 28.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

