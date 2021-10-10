Legal & General Group Plc Sells 44,650 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $205,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of THC opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

