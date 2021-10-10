Legal & General Group Plc Sells 52,331 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.81% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 371,463 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 312,402 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 264,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.