Legal & General Group Plc Sells 52,703 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of Urban Edge Properties worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.52 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

