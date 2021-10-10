Legal & General Group Plc Sells 65,623 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,623 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.35% of Signet Jewelers worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.