Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,664 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Acuity Brands worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of AYI opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.42. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

