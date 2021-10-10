Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,204 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of MGE Energy worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

