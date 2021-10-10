Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,097 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.34% of Itron worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

