Legal & General Group Plc Sells 92,588 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.80% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

