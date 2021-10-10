Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Leidos worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

