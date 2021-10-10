LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

