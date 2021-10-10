Lendefi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $7,260.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

