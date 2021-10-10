Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report sales of $24.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

