LHT (LHT) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. LHT has a market capitalization of $163,462.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

